Dogs Trust 'pleading' with the public to consider commitment involved before getting a dog

DOGS TRUST HAS urged the public to consider carefully the commitment involved with getting a dog, after a two-year-old Lurcher was found abandoned with “shocking” injuries.

The Lurcher, Carmel, was found extremely emaciated and dehydrated near the charity’s rehoming centre in Finglas, Dublin.

The severity of the injuries meant Carmel risked losing her right leg. Some of her toes were amputated by vets but she is now walking on all legs.

Dogs Trust believes she was abandoned some time ago and has been straying since.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, Dogs Trust Ireland’s Veterinary and Welfare Manager, said Carmel’s injuries were “so bad, it was difficult to look at them.

“Thankfully, we were able to get her the urgent veterinary treatment she needed. Carmel still has a long way to go, so we aren’t looking for a home for her just yet, but we are very happy with how she is progressing.”

Dogs Trust has urged people considering getting a dog to make a “well-thought-out decision involving the whole family.”

Since the average lifespan for a dog is 12 years, it is a long-term commitment. Dog owner can expect to spend around €10,000 over their dog’s lifetime, depending on its size.

Moreover, Dogs Trust does not recommend getting a dog at Christmas, as it is a particularly difficult time to bring a new dog into a home as it is a hectic time of year. New owners may not be able to give the dog their full attention to train and socialise it.

The charity is “pleading with the public to consider what is involved in dog ownership.”

Ciara Byrne, Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “Sadly, every year we have to reiterate the message that people need to consider all aspects of dog ownership, before they commit to welcoming a dog into their family.

“While puppies are incredibly cute and lots of fun, they are also a lot of work and need a lot of attention. They will grow into bigger dogs, who require training, daily walks, plus all the expenses that come with dog ownership such as food, toys, insurance and veterinary care.

“While there are always extenuating circumstances for wanting to surrender a dog, unfortunately, in many cases, especially this year, it is due to the fact that people didn’t consider the commitment involved when they got a dog.”