#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Dogs Trust charity received 172 requests over Chrismas from people wanting to surrender their pet

In one instance, CCTV footage showed a dog being abandoned at a Dogs Trust rehoming centre.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Mar 2021, 10:43 PM
48 minutes ago 5,591 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375699
Image: © Fran Veale
Image: © Fran Veale

CHARITY DOGS TRUST received an average of four requests to surrender a dog every day in the period following Christmas.

The charity said it received 89 phone calls and 83 emails from members of the public looking to relinquish their dogs from December 26 to 31 January.

For the second year running, the most common reason provided was the person being unable to manage their dog’s behaviour.

Becky Bristow, Executive Director of Dogs Trust Ireland said: “We are saddened to see so many people struggling with their dogs’ behaviour and urge all dog owners to attend training classes, such as our online Dog School classes.

“Many issues can be prevented when they first arise, with simple training techniques, but often by the time people contact us, they are at their wits end and want to relinquish their dog.”

In one instance, CCTV footage showed a dog being abandoned at a Dogs Trust rehoming centre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Blitzen, a male crossbreed was abandoned late in the evening, attached to a long piece of rope. This resulted in him becoming entangled and panicked, creating a dangerous situation for Blitzen and the staff who had to free him.

Karla Dunne, Head of Operations at Dogs Trust Ireland explained: “We are thankful that most people are continuing to contact us as the last thing we want to see is more dogs like Blitzen being abandoned.

“We are here to help and encourage people to get in touch as soon as they begin to have difficulty with their dog. While we are unable to take in every surrender request, we will do our very best to help.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie