Poll: Will you be watching Dancing with the Stars?

RTE HAS ANNOUNCED that Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli to present the sixth series of Dancing with the Stars when it starts back in January.

Garrihy is a well known presenter on RTE and has been seen on the Big Night In and The Podge and Rodge Show as well as her comedy show The Doireann Project.

She can be heard on 2FM Breakfast with Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

