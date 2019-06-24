Bathing ban for Dollymount Strand after overflow from wastewater plant

A BATHING BAN has been put into operation at Dollymount Beach in Dublin, after an overflow at a nearby wastewater treatment plant in Ringsend.

Irish Water said that the incident was caused by the “adverse weather conditions” which saw heavy rainfall in the capital over the weekend.

A decision was made today by Dublin City Council and the HSE to put the bathing prohibition notice in place, pending testing of the water itself.

Notices will be put up at the beach to advise the public of the restrictions.

Bathing prohibitions are already in place for the duration of the summer at Sandymount and Merrion beaches due to general water quality but this is unrelated to the Ringsend plant, Irish Water said.

It added it “regrets the impact this may have on beach users”.

Earlier this month, eight beaches along the Dublin coast were all hit by no-swim notices following a sewage overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant, but these were later lifted.

“The network in the Dublin area is a combined network that collects both rain water and wastewater which, under heavy rainfall conditions, excess incoming flows are stored in a storm water tank,” an Irish Water spokesperson said at the time.