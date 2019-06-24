This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bathing ban for Dollymount Strand after overflow from wastewater plant

Irish Water said it “regrets the impact this may have on beach users”.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Jun 2019, 5:32 PM
23 minutes ago 1,046 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696071
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A BATHING BAN has been put into operation at Dollymount Beach in Dublin, after an overflow at a nearby wastewater treatment plant in Ringsend. 

Irish Water said that the incident was caused by the “adverse weather conditions” which saw heavy rainfall in the capital over the weekend. 

A decision was made today by Dublin City Council and the HSE to put the bathing prohibition notice in place, pending testing of the water itself. 

Notices will be put up at the beach to advise the public of the restrictions. 

Bathing prohibitions are already in place for the duration of the summer at Sandymount and Merrion beaches due to general water quality but this is unrelated to the Ringsend plant, Irish Water said. 

It added it “regrets the impact this may have on beach users”. 

Earlier this month, eight beaches along the Dublin coast were all hit by no-swim notices following a sewage overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant, but these were later lifted.

“The network in the Dublin area is a combined network that collects both rain water and wastewater which, under heavy rainfall conditions, excess incoming flows are stored in a storm water tank,” an Irish Water spokesperson said at the time. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie