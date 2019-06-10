Bathing restrictions remain in place at Dublin's Dollymount

BATHING RESTRICTIONS HAVE been lifted from all beaches across Dublin’s coast line with the exception of Dollymount where authorities say further testing is required.

Dublin City Council says that further sample results for the northside strand are expected on Wednesday and the restriction will be reviewed again at that point.

The council confirmed that the restrictions have been lifted from Merrion and Sandymount beaches.

It comes after Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council announced last evening that water quality is “back to normal” at Killiney, Sandycove Beach, White Rock Beach, Seapoint and the Forty Foot.

“All temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed from all bathing areas. All warning flags at lifeguard beaches have been removed,” it said.

Water quality testing results have come through in all bathing areas in Dùn Laoghaire-Rathdown and they are now back to normal.

The eight beaches were all hit with no-swim notices last week following a sewage overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant.

Irish Water said it regrets the impact the no-swim notices may have on beach users.