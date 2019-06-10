This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 June, 2019
Bathing restrictions remain in place at Dublin's Dollymount

Restrictions have been lifted at seven other swimming hotspots across Dublin.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 10 Jun 2019, 4:40 PM
Image: Shutterstock/lensmen
BATHING RESTRICTIONS HAVE been lifted from all beaches across Dublin’s coast line with the exception of Dollymount where authorities say further testing is required.

Dublin City Council says that further sample results for the northside strand are expected on Wednesday and the restriction will be reviewed again at that point.

The council confirmed that the restrictions have been lifted from Merrion and Sandymount beaches.

It comes after Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council announced last evening that water quality is “back to normal” at Killiney, Sandycove Beach, White Rock Beach, Seapoint and the Forty Foot.

“All temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed from all bathing areas. All warning flags at lifeguard beaches have been removed,” it said.

The eight beaches were all hit with no-swim notices last week following a sewage overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant.

Irish Water said it regrets the impact the no-swim notices may have on beach users.

