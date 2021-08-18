UK arrest warrant issued for UCD professor and anti-vaccine campaigner Dolores Cahill

A WARRANT HAS been issued in the UK for the arrest of UCD professor Dolores Cahill, a London court has confirmed.

Cahill, a faculty member at the UCD School of Medicine, was due to appear in court on 10 August charged with two alleged offences in relation to a rally against Covid restrictions at Trafalgar Square in London last September.

But after failing to answer bail, an arrest warrant has now been issued by Westminster Magistrate’s Court.

Cahill addressed the large anti-lockdown, anti-mass vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on 19 September 2020, where over 30 people were arrested for breaching UK Covid restrictions.

During her speech, Cahill incorrectly stated that because “nobody is dying [of Covid-19], according to official statistics, then the legal basis of the public health emergency is not there”.

She also incorrectly stated Covid-19 vaccines had not been safely tested before being rolled out.

A number of demonstrators at the event clashed with London Metropolitan Police officers who tried to break up the event and two officers suffered minor injuries.

According to court filings, Cahill — whose address was given as Irish Freedom Party, Kandoy House, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3, Ireland — was charged with being involved in the holding of a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor public place during an emergency period.

She was also charged with participating in a gathering of more than six people in any place during the emergency period in England.

Cahill, who unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate in June’s Dublin Bay South Dáil by-election, has made numerous false statements about Covid-19 and vaccines since the outset of the pandemic.

She is no longer a lecturer at UCD although she is still listed as a staff member on the university’s website.

She is also no longer a member of the Irish Freedom Party, having resigned from the far-right party earlier this year in the wake of renewed focus on her stance on the pandemic and in particular her remarks at a protest event in Herbert Park on St Patrick’s Day.

At that event, Cahill accused gardaí of “criminal and unlawful behaviour” by enforcing Covid-19 restrictions and said that “if everybody just stopped wearing masks, this would be over”.

Cahill also incorrectly claimed that “asymptomatic people do not exist” and said that if children are required to wear masks, they “will never reach their IQ potential, because their brains are starved of oxygen”.

A number of her claims have been debunked by media outlets including The Journal and social media companies have taken down videos featuring her opinions on the pandemic.

The Journal has contacted Cahill for comment.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.