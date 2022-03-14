#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

'It is an unusual record': Dolphin spotted in River Liffey on Saturday

The dolphin was spotted at 8.57 on Saturday morning.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 14 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM
48 minutes ago 4,824 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5710443

A DOLPHIN WAS spotted swimming in the River Liffey on Saturday afternoon, with reports being officially confirmed by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

The common dolphin was spotted around Dublin Bay by Eugene Smith and the IWDG said that it was only the second time a common dolphin was confirmed to be sighted in the river.

The sighting itself took place at 8.57am on Saturday and lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

Smith’s footage, released by the IWDG shows the dolphin swimming out towards Dublin Bay.

The IWDG has appealed to the public and people working in Dublin Port to keep the group updated on the whereabouts of the dolphin.

Speaking to The Journal, Padraig Whooley, the sightings officer at IWDG said that it was unusual to see a dolphin within the Liffey system.

“This is only the second time IWDG has confirmed a sighting of a common dolphin in the Liffey system, so it is an unusual record,” said Whooley.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“However, even in winter this pelagic species may be seen further offshore in the Irish Sea.

“We ask members of the public or anyone working in Dublin Port to keep us informed by reporting any cetacean sightings directly to IWDG.”

Previously, the IWDG confirmed a sighting of a common dolphin in the Liffey in November 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie