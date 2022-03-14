'It is an unusual record': Dolphin spotted in River Liffey on Saturday

Video taken by Eugene Smith in Poolbeg, Dublin's River Liffey, shows a common dolphin. It is only the second time that IWDG has confirmed a sighting of this species in the Liffey system, making this a rare encounter. Details are available on the IWDG website under sightings. pic.twitter.com/2LbZ9AjGiJ — Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) March 14, 2022

A DOLPHIN WAS spotted swimming in the River Liffey on Saturday afternoon, with reports being officially confirmed by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

The common dolphin was spotted around Dublin Bay by Eugene Smith and the IWDG said that it was only the second time a common dolphin was confirmed to be sighted in the river.

The sighting itself took place at 8.57am on Saturday and lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

Smith’s footage, released by the IWDG shows the dolphin swimming out towards Dublin Bay.

The IWDG has appealed to the public and people working in Dublin Port to keep the group updated on the whereabouts of the dolphin.

Speaking to The Journal, Padraig Whooley, the sightings officer at IWDG said that it was unusual to see a dolphin within the Liffey system.

“This is only the second time IWDG has confirmed a sighting of a common dolphin in the Liffey system, so it is an unusual record,” said Whooley.

“However, even in winter this pelagic species may be seen further offshore in the Irish Sea.

“We ask members of the public or anyone working in Dublin Port to keep us informed by reporting any cetacean sightings directly to IWDG.”

Previously, the IWDG confirmed a sighting of a common dolphin in the Liffey in November 2018.