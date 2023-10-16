Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 16 October 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Ryan Lynch/PA The dolphins came into the River Lee to the surprise of many onlookers in Cork.
River Lee
‘Amazing sight’ as pod of dolphins swim down Cork river at sunset
Dolphins and orcas have previously been spotted swimming along the River Lee, but sightings are rare.
6.3k
4
1 hour ago

CROWDS GATHERED IN watch as a pod of dolphins were spotted swimming down the River Lee in Cork, with one local videographer calling it “an amazing sight to see”.

Social media footage shows people lining the river along George’s Quay and Father Matthew Quay on Saturday as the dolphins swam by from daylight hours into dusk.

Dolphins and orcas have previously been spotted swimming along the River Lee, but sightings are rare.

When Cork-based videographer Ryan Lynch, 27, heard dolphins had been spotted in the river, he grabbed his drone to film them swimming slowly as the sun set.

He captured aerial footage showing the small pod of dolphins’ backs slowly emerging and disappearing in the water, which he uploaded to his Instagram account @ryanlynch_rl.

Lynch said he was “relaxing at home” when his girlfriend showed him a video from a local Instagram account of “dolphins swimming in up the River Lee quite close to the city hall”.

“I’ve lived in Cork for a number of years but I’ve never seen dolphins come in this far to the city, although I’ve heard it isn’t the first time,” he told the PA news agency.

“I didn’t put much thought into it and grabbed my drone and headed straight in.

“I went to a location first where I thought they would be and put the drone up but couldn’t see them.”

Lynch then spotted “a big crowd of people” by the river so drove to the location and ran to get his drone up.

“The first shot I took was my favourite, which was the dolphin jumping out of the water with the city lit up with a beautiful sunset in the background,” he said.

It was an amazing sight to see.”
Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     