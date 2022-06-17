#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 June 2022
Human remains are those of British journalist Dom Phillips, say Brazilian police

The remains of two people were found on Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 10:33 PM
SOME OF THE human remains found deep in the Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips, Brazilian police have said.

The remains of two people were found on Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte, after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41.

He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime, and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains.

Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips’ remains in a statement.

They still have not identified Pereira’s remains.

The discovery ended more than a week of searching for the missing men.

Pereira and Phillips were last seen on June 5 near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

The Javari Valley has seven known indigenous groups — some only recently contacted, such as the Matis. The valley also has at least 11 uncontacted groups, making the region the largest concentration of isolated tribes in the world.

The area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Violence has grown as drug trafficking gangs battle for control of waterways to ship cocaine, although the Itaquai river is not a known narcotics route.

Press Association

