Thursday 11 November 2021
Domestic violence survivors granted easier access to rent supplement on a permanent basis

The measure will be reviewed after three months to assess the applicant’s situation.

By Tom Douglas Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 1:35 PM
37 minutes ago 978 Views 4 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SURVIVORS OF DOMESTIC violence are being granted easier access to rent supplement on a permanent basis, after the measure proved to be valuable during the pandemic.

The new rules allow survivors to access the support immediately, for a period of three months.

A review will follow afterwards.

Rent supplement is a short term, means tested, income support for people living in private rented accommodation who cannot pay the full rent bill by themselves.

The measure was initially introduced on a temporary basis in August 2020, over fears that lockdown could increase pressure on those in violent situations.

Today’s announcement follows a review of its impact since it was brought in.

From August last year until September of this year, 144 survivors took the opportunity of immediate access to rent supplement.

The usual means test won’t apply for the first three months, but will apply if an extension of three months is sought.

If there’s a long term need for housing the person can contact their local housing authority after six months, to apply for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

Valuable support

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys says the review undertaken since last August has proved how important it is that it’s kept.

“I recognise that the underlying rationale for this support will be required after the impact of the pandemic has receded and long into the future.”

Adding to that, she says this is a valuable support for people who endure “what can be a silent and terrifying experience.”

Charity response

Safe Ireland has warmly welcomed the announcement after a surge in demand for over-subscribed refuge capacity during the first lockdown.

The charity seeks to raise awareness about, and assists survivors of domestic abuse.

Miriam Kivlehan, Policy and Communication Manager says the measure has “without doubt been a life saving intervention.”

“We are delighted that Minister Humphreys has acknowledged its role in empowering women to safety and its contribution to the whole of government response required to eliminate violence against women.”

Safe Ireland has also reiterated that this measure is a very important component from a suite of responses needed to support survivors.

