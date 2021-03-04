Gardaí received 43,000 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents last year

GARDAÍ LAST YEAR dealt with a significant increase in the number of calls they received in relation to domestic abuse.

New figures show how 43,000 calls were made to officers last year representing a 16% hike on 2019′s numbers.

In excess of 4,000 criminal charges were referred for breaches of domestic abuse court orders, up 25% on 2019, and in excess of 7,600 criminal charges in for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse were reported in 2020, up 24% on 2019.

Gardaí released the figures to Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara following a parliamentary question.

“Bearing in mind that Ireland is experiencing an extraordinary time of crisis, these numbers are shocking and highlight the wider implications for society of the pandemic and the Government’s response to it,” McNamara said.

“While there are a number of organisations across Ireland working tirelessly to provide professional support to domestic abuse survivors, it is clear that wider supports are needed in light of the growing incidences of domestic abuse.”

In her response to McNamara, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that gardaí are treating domestic abuse as a priority.

She said: “Operation Faoiseamh continues to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are supported and protected by An Garda Síochána during this extraordinary time and ensures that domestic abuse incidents are receiving the highest priority response.”

“I can also assure the Deputy that tackling domestic abuse and providing supports for victims is a priority for me as Minister and for Government. I am working with my colleagues and with our partners to ensure we have an appropriate collective national response that supports victims and holds perpetrators to account,” McEntee added.