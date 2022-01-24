#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 January 2022
Gardaí called to respond to over 48,000 domestic abuse incidents in 2021

There was a 10% increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents that Gardaí attended in 2021 compared to 2020.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 24 Jan 2022, 6:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/panitanphoto
Image: Shutterstock/panitanphoto

THE NUMBER OF criminal charges brought for alleged domestic abuse last year has increased by 13% to over 8,600, according to new figures from gardaí.

New provisional figures released for 2021 show that gardaí responded to over 48,400 domestic abuse incidents last year, which is a 10% increase on 2020.

There were also over 4,250 criminal charges brought forward for alleged breaches of domestic abuse court orders.

Between December 8 2021 and 7 January 2022, gardaí say that there were a total of 122 domestic abuse prosecutions commenced.

Figures released also show that there were 45,283 contacts and attempted contacts with victims of domestic abuse from 1 April 2020 to 7 January 2022.

The figures were released under Operation Faoiseamh – an operation with the goal of providing additional support to victims of domestic abuse.

In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan said that gardaí are “continuing to prioritise our response to victims of domestic abuse”.

“Our commitment to vulnerable victims remains resolute. The increase in prosecutions in 2021, both in respect of breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders and for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse, demonstrates that An Garda Síochána have the capacity and resolve to fully investigate domestic abuse offences and to prosecute offenders,” said Noonan.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and frontline Gardaí are available to respond to these crimes and support anyone who needs assistance.

“I would ask once again, if you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, please make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112,” added Noonan.

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

