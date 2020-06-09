This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There has been a 25% increase in domestic violence calls to gardaí over past year

People experiencing domestic abuse are being urged to contact gardaí.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 8:05 AM
44 minutes ago 1,243 Views 3 Comments
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

THERE HAS BEEN a 25% increase in calls for assistance in relation to domestic violence issues in the past year, according to gardaí. 

Operation Faoiseamh, which commenced as part of An Garda Síochána’s community engagement response to Covid-19, was launched on 1 April. 

The Operation aims to prevent loss of life and to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are supported and protected during this extraordinary time. 

Since 1 April, gardaí have made 8,229 contacts with, or attempts to contact, victims of domestic abuse as part of the Operation. 

Gardaí say a number of victims used the opportunity to request further assistance from An Garda Síochána and local resources were dispatched accordingly. 

Between 13 and 27 May, a total of 107 prosecutions were commenced connected to Operation Faoiseamh. 

“Prior to the commencement of Operation Faoiseamh, I assured those victims experiencing domestic abuse abuse that An Garda Síochána were available and willing to assist you in this difficult time,” Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said. 

“The 107 prosecutions initiated in the last few weeks as part of Operation Faoiseamh should serve as a reminder to all that breaching domestic abuse court orders is an offence and can result in court proceedings,” he said. 

“Victims and those who are aware of abusive domestic circumstances should continue to report to An Garda Síochána.” 

Anyone who requires urgent assistance or support is being asked to call 999 or 112. 

