#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 3 January 2022
Advertisement

Several Irish universities commit to introducing domestic abuse leave policy for staff in 2022

Trinity College, UCC, UCD and DCU have all committed to introducing the policies in 2022,

By Press Association Monday 3 Jan 2022, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 4,266 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644883
Image: Julian Behal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Julian Behal/RollingNews.ie

A NUMBER OF third-level institutions have committed to introducing a domestic violence leave policy for staff in 2022.

NUI Galway announced in May last year that all staff members experiencing domestic violence or abuse would be granted 10 working days of paid leave.

Trinity College, University College Cork (UCC), University College Dublin (UCD) and Dublin City University (DCU) have all committed to introducing similar policies in 2022, following a request by Further Education Minister Simon Harris.

Minister Harris said: “Support for victims who are working, in the form of paid leave, could be crucial in ensuring that they retain their employment and have the economic capacity to escape an abusive relationship.

“The introduction of the domestic violence leave policy marks a critical step forward in ensuring that higher education institutions are safe and supportive workplaces.

“I really want to commend NUI Galway for starting this important conversation across third level and I am pleased to see others following.

“There has not been universal acceptance across the sector, which is disappointing but we will continue to work on this and build on the progress.”

At NUI Galway, staff can avail of up to 10 working days of paid domestic violence leave which will be granted on a “rolling basis”, and can be taken as a block or on separate days.

Minister Harris wrote to every college in the country in June, urging them to follow suit.
In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, he wrote: “The purpose of the policy is to provide for a period of paid time away from work for staff members who have suffered or are suffering from domestic violence or abuse.

“This leave will enable the staff member to take the time they need to seek assistance in a structured and supported environment.

“Our institutions have a duty of care to their staff and this policy builds on, and complements, the work that is ongoing across our higher education system to tackle sexual violence and harassment, and to foster institutional campus cultures that are safe, respectful and supportive.”

He added: “Domestic violence does not just have a major impact on the person and their family.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It can also have a significant impact on the person’s working life, and their wellbeing.

“I would like to encourage other higher education institutions to consider implementing such a policy to cover all staff, and I know I can count on your support in this regard.”

Harris warned that domestic violence remains “a pervasive problem in our society”, noting that cases had increased significantly during the pandemic.

“Figures for 2020, show that the Gardaí received some 43,000 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents, a 16% increase on 2019,” he wrote.

“Nearly 15% of women between the ages of 18-74 have experienced physical and sexual violence in their lifetime, and nearly 31% have experienced psychological violence,” he added.

“While the risk to women is higher, domestic abuse also affects a significant number of men.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie