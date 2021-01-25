Gardaí received 43,000 calls to respond to a domestic abuse incident last year

THE NUMBER OF criminal charges brought for alleged crimes related to domestic abuse rose by 24% to 7,600 last year, gardaí have said.

In provisional figures for 2020, it showed that gardaí received approximately 43,000 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents – a 16% increase on 2019.

A further 4,300 domestic abuse court orders were notified to gardaí in 2020, while over 4,000 criminal charges were brought for alleged breaches of domestic abuse court orders.

Gardaí said that three convictions were recorded in 2020 for coercive control. Last week, a man in his 50s received a 10-year jail term after he was convicted of the coercive control of his former partner.

In a statement this evening, An Garda Síochána reiterated that the current restrictions on travel during Level 5 do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm.

It referenced Operation Faoiseamh, an initiative that commenced in April 2020 with the goal of providing supports to victims of domestic abuse.

Under this operation, 23,785 contacts and attempted contacts were made with victims of domestic abuse.

The garda statement added: “An Garda Síochána resources dedicated to the support of vulnerable and victims of domestic violence have not been affected during our response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and front line Gardaí are all resources available to respond to these crimes and support these citizens.

“An Garda Síochána encourages any victim of abuse or any person who knows of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, make contact with An Garda Síochána, that information is important to us

“Any person who requires urgent assistance or support, is asked to call 999 or 112.”