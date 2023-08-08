Domestic violence leave will include full pay

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS will receive their full pay if they need to take leave as a result of the abuse, the Department of Equality has said.
Domestic violence leave is set to be formally introduced this autumn, with the publication of regulations setting out the rate of pay and guidance for employers currently being developed by Women’s Aid.
The new form of leave was introduced as part of the Work Life Balance Act, which was passed earlier this year.
Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said in a statement: “Domestic violence leave gives a victim of domestic violence the chance to access support without impacting on their employment and income.
“It is important that they can take the leave without worrying about losing income or being put at more risk. Ensuring that they can receive their full pay will go a long way to help with this.”
The department said that the decision on the rate of pay was reached following consultation with employers’ representatives, trade unions and domestic violence support organisations.
O’Gorman added: “Any issues raised in the consultations regarding the leave will be taken into account in the review of the provisions.”
