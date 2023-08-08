Domestic violence leave will include full pay

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS will receive their full pay if they need to take leave as a result of the abuse, the Department of Equality has said.

Domestic violence leave is set to be formally introduced this autumn, with the publication of regulations setting out the rate of pay and guidance for employers currently being developed by Women’s Aid.

The new form of leave was introduced as part of the Work Life Balance Act, which was passed earlier this year.

Advertisement

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said in a statement: “Domestic violence leave gives a victim of domestic violence the chance to access support without impacting on their employment and income.

“It is important that they can take the leave without worrying about losing income or being put at more risk. Ensuring that they can receive their full pay will go a long way to help with this.”

The department said that the decision on the rate of pay was reached following consultation with employers’ representatives, trade unions and domestic violence support organisations.

O’Gorman added: “Any issues raised in the consultations regarding the leave will be taken into account in the review of the provisions.”

Need help? Support is available:

Women’s Aid – 1800 341 900

Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)

Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

SpunOut – text SPUNOUT to 50808 or visit spunout.ie