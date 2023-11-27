Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 27 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Shutterstock File photo
Domestic Violence

Domestic violence victims now entitled to five days leave from work to access supports

The Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023 has come into effect today.
818
2
36 minutes ago

FROM TODAY, anyone experiencing or at risk of domestic violence will be entitled to take five days leave from work in order to access supports. 

The Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023 has come into effect today. 

Under the Act, people will also be entitled to full pay during the period of leave. 

To facilitate implementation of the new leave, Women’s Aid was commissioned to develop supports for employers to implement the leave. The organisation has established a dedicated website www.DVatWork.ie.

A series of webinars will be held by Women’s Aid which will provide advice and information to employers on domestic violence policies. These sessions are open to all employers and registration is now open.

“No one experiencing domestic violence should have to risk poverty or unemployment in order to seek support,” Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said.

“From today, all employees will be entitled to five days leave on full pay so that they can access the supports they may need. This will make Ireland one of the first countries in the European Union to introduce this right,” O’Gorman said. 

He added: “Domestic violence leave is not just about the leave. It can start conversations in workplaces and society around domestic violence and raise awareness.

“Employers have a crucial role to play and I would encourage them to use the supports which have been developed to create a safe space for employees experiencing domestic violence.”

Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson said that “addressing domestic violence as a workplace issue is not about taking on the role of a counsellor or support worker”. 

“Rather, it is about creating a safe, supportive environment for victim-survivors to disclose what they are experiencing by reducing the stigma surrounding the issue and offering targeted support,” Benson said. 

“There are simple ways employers can do this through training, awareness-raising, and policy development and integration.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     