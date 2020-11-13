#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Dominic Cummings wields more power than most ministers in the British government - so why is he leaving?

A power struggle in Downing Street means that Boris Johnson’s top advisor is now set to leave his job.

By Press Association Friday 13 Nov 2020, 5:09 PM
14 minutes ago 1,866 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266036
File photo. Dominic Cummings.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images
File photo. Dominic Cummings.
File photo. Dominic Cummings.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON’S SENIOR adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he is leaving Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s controversial aide is expected to step down from his role by the end of the year,

Here, we take a look at why he is going.

What happened?

Cummings says he always intended to depart at the end of the year but all the signs are he is leaving after losing out in a power struggle among the Prime Minister’s inner circle.

He wanted his close ally Lee Cain – the No 10 director of communications – to be installed as Johnson’s chief of staff, thereby strengthening his own grip on the Downing Street operation.

But the proposed move infuriated many senior Tories – and, it is said, the Prime Minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds – who were alarmed at the prospect of Cummings extending his influence even further.

When it failed to work out, Cain – who feared he was being sidelined with the appointment of a new press secretary – announced he was quitting.

What did Cummings do?

Cummings says reports he threatened to resign on the spot are an “invention” but he was clearly very unhappy at what happened.

Within a little over 24 hours he was telling the BBC he would be going, too.

Why are people making such a fuss over an adviser leaving?

Cummings was regarded as being more powerful than most ministers, exerting control over the government’s agenda and demanding iron discipline from the army of Whitehall special advisers.

As Vote Leave campaign director he is regarded as the mastermind behind the 2016 Brexit referendum vote and is credited with playing a key role in last year’s general election victory.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But his abrasive manner and open contempt for MPs and officials earned him many enemies in Westminster, who will not be sorry to see him go. Furthermore, his flouting Covid restrictions in the early stages of the pandemic didn’t endear him to many. 

What effect will his departure have?

It is not clear – although some at Westminster are predicting it will lead to a less confrontational style of government with a greater focus on issues such as climate change and building bridges with the devolved administrations.

Unhappy Tory MPs, who have felt ignored by No 10 since the election, will hope Downing Street will begin including them.

Others expect there will be less inclination on the part of the Government to pick fights across a range of institutions – from the BBC and the media to the judiciary.

Whether it works out that way remains to be seen.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie