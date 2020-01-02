This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dominic Cummings calls for ‘weirdos and misfits' to apply for Downing Street jobs

Cummings says Number 10 wants to hire an ‘unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds’ to work as special advisers.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 10:43 PM
45 minutes ago 4,065 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4952293
Prime Ministerial aide Dominic Cummings waits for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make a statement in Downing Street.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Ministerial aide Dominic Cummings waits for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make a statement in Downing Street.
Prime Ministerial aide Dominic Cummings waits for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make a statement in Downing Street.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON’S KEY adviser Dominic Cummings has called for “weirdos” to apply for jobs in Downing Street as he warned of “profound problems” in Government decision-making.

Cummings posted an apparent job advert today saying Number 10 wants to hire an “unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds” to work as special advisers and potentially officials.

The blog post exceeding 2,900 words came amid reports that the Prime Minister is planning “seismic changes” to the civil service.

Cummings, a former Vote Leave director, said he hopes to be made “largely redundant” within a year by the recruitment drive.

He called for officials including “weirdos and misfits with odd skills”, data scientists and policy experts to apply to a Gmail account if they think they fit the bill.

Cummings warned that there is “some profound problems at the core of how the British state makes decisions” and that he currently makes decisions “well outside” his “circle of competence”.

And he says the need for change comes with Brexit requiring large policy and decision-making structure changes and a Government with an 80-strong majority having “little need to worry about short-term unpopularity”.

Under a subsection on hiring “super-talented weirdos”, he writes that the Government needs “some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole”.

Brexit

Cummings’ post came after Rachel Wolf, who helped draw up the blueprint of Tory election pledges, said civil servants could be made to take regular exams to prove they are up to their Whitehall jobs.

Under “seismic” changes being planned by Number 10, she also said that civil servants are “woefully unprepared” for sweeping reforms that Johnson is keen to push through.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, warned that it is unclear how the new recruits would be selected or what their roles would be.

Related Reads

26.12.19 Leo Varadkar says he won't 'pooh-pooh' the idea of a Northern Ireland-Scotland bridge
19.12.19 Boris Johnson unveils ‘most radical Queen’s Speech in a generation'

“Civil servants are recruited on merit, not patronage – a critical principle if they are to provide the best impartial advice to ministers,” Penman added.

“It would be ironic if, in an attempt to bring in radical new thinking, Cummings was to surround himself with like-minded individuals – recruited for what they believe, not what they can do – and less able to provide the robust advice a minister may need, rather than simply the advice they want.”

Penman also blamed officials’ salary levels as being a restricting factor for recruiting a wider pool of talent.

“Similarly, Cummings’s call to world-class experts to join government may flounder on the pay rates, which are typically half of those paid elsewhere. All senior civil service roles are already open to external competition, yet time and again, government’s failure to pay a market rate restricts the pool,” Penman said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie