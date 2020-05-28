This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police say Cummings may have committed 'minor breach' of lockdown rules but will face no further action

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he believes his senior aide “behaved reasonably and legally”.

By Press Association Thursday 28 May 2020, 1:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,958 Views 7 Comments
Image: Victoria Jones/PA
Image: Victoria Jones/PA

DOMINIC CUMMINGS MAY have committed “a minor breach” of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, Durham Constabulary has said.

Durham Police issued a statement today, stating that they do not believe that Cummings relocation to his father’s premises in Durham constitutes “an offence contrary to regulation six of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020″.

The statement clarified that police are concerned with breaches of the regulations, not the general government guidance to “stay at home”.

“On April 12 2020, Mr Cummings drove approximately 26 miles from his father’s property to Barnard Castle with his wife and son. He stated on 25 May 2020 that the purpose of this drive was to test his resilience to drive to London the following day, including whether his eyesight was sufficiently recovered, his period of self-isolation having ended,” the statement said.

Durham Constabulary have examined the circumstances surrounding the journey to Barnard Castle (including ANPR, witness evidence and a review of Mr Cummings’ press conference on 25 May 2020) and have concluded that there might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention. Durham Constabulary view this as minor because there was no apparent breach of social distancing.

Durham Constabulary said had a police officer stopped Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have likely advised him to return to his address in Durham and provided advice on the dangers of travelling during the pandemic crisis.

“Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken.

“In line with Durham Constabulary’s general approach throughout the pandemic, there is no intention to take retrospective action in respect of the Barnard Castle incident since this would amount to treating Mr Cummings differently from other members of the public. Durham Constabulary has not taken retrospective action against any other person.”

The statement said Cummings has denied suggestions that he was in Durham on 19 April and police have seen insufficient evidence to support this allegation.

“Therefore Durham Constabulary will take no further action in this matter and has informed Mr Cummings of this decision.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to stand by his senior aide. A Number 10 spokesman said: “The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations.

“The Prime Minister has said he believes Mr Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances, and he regards this issue as closed.”

