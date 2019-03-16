This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fire at abandoned mill in Drogheda brought under control

The fire broke out at the former Donaghy’s Mill at around 6pm yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,129 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4546314

Donaghy's Source: Twitter/@Fergusodowd

A FIRE THAT broke out at an abandoned mill in Drogheda, Co Louth yesterday has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at the former Donaghy’s Mill at around 6pm yesterday evening.

Videos from the scene showed firefighters tackling the blaze last night, before it was brought under control in the early hours of this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and gardaí are currently at the scene.

“The scene is preserved to facilitate a forensic examination to establish the cause of the fire,” a garda spokeswoman said in a statement.

The statement added that no injuries have been reported, and that investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd tweeted pictures from the scene last night. 

“Donaghys Mill abandoned for many years now totally engulfed in flames,” he said. 

Another listed building which stood for 200 plus years destroyed.

The five-storey building, which is situated on the River Boyne, is around 200 years old and has been abandoned for a number of years. 

A listing for the mill on An Taisce’s website said that it was suffering from neglect and that the level of risk surrounding it was high.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train services resume in Dublin city after earlier collision where a truck hit a bridge
    136,731  50
    2
    		Nicki Minaj's concert will NOT be rescheduled following today's last-minute cancellation
    118,361  81
    3
    		8ft fatberg made of wet wipes and nappies removed from sewer in Wicklow
    88,904  71
    Fora
    1
    		A tiny brewery is planned for Dublin's docklands and it looks to belong to BrewDog
    270  0
    2
    		Fintech startup Way2Pay has been scooped up by EVO Payments to help schools go cashless
    138  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wales U20 v Ireland U20, Grand Slam decider
    67,721  32
    2
    		Taylor overcomes career-toughest test and batters Volante to win third world title
    56,069  23
    3
    		Reilly's sniping score hands McNamara's Ireland memorable Grand Slam win
    31,466  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    6,524  0
    2
    		If you found Taylor Swift's 'squad' narrative insufferable, she sees your point
    4,472  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,942  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    GARDAí
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    DUBLIN
    Man appears in court over gun incident in Ballymun
    Man appears in court over gun incident in Ballymun
    'I didn't realise how heavy it weighed on me': Homeless family on getting keys to their council house
    Dublin should get its own version of the Wild Atlantic Way, says councillor
    SHOOTING
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    Community gardaí attend Friday prayer at mosques in wake of New Zealand attack
    'They are us': Tributes paid to Christchurch shooting victims

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie