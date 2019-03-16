Fire at abandoned mill in Drogheda brought under control

Source: Twitter/@Fergusodowd

A FIRE THAT broke out at an abandoned mill in Drogheda, Co Louth yesterday has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at the former Donaghy’s Mill at around 6pm yesterday evening.

Videos from the scene showed firefighters tackling the blaze last night, before it was brought under control in the early hours of this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and gardaí are currently at the scene.

“The scene is preserved to facilitate a forensic examination to establish the cause of the fire,” a garda spokeswoman said in a statement.

The statement added that no injuries have been reported, and that investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd tweeted pictures from the scene last night.

“Donaghys Mill abandoned for many years now totally engulfed in flames,” he said.

Another listed building which stood for 200 plus years destroyed.

The five-storey building, which is situated on the River Boyne, is around 200 years old and has been abandoned for a number of years.

A listing for the mill on An Taisce’s website said that it was suffering from neglect and that the level of risk surrounding it was high.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald.