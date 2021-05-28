#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Justice Donal O'Donnell nominated as Chief Justice to Supreme Court

Current Chief Justice Franke Clarke is retiring in October.

By Lauren Boland Friday 28 May 2021, 10:38 PM
23 minutes ago 1,969 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5451716
Justice Donal O'Donnell
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Justice Donal O'Donnell
Justice Donal O'Donnell
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed to nominate Justice Donal O’Donnell as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

O’Donnell has been nominated for appointment to the role by President Michael D. Higgins later this year.

The role is being vacated on 10 October after the retirement of current Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

O’Donnell, who was called to the Bar of Ireland in 1982, was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2020.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Laws from University College Dublin, a degree of Barrister-at-Law from King’s Inn and a Master of Laws from the University of Viginia.

O’Donnell is the chair of the Judges’ Library Committee. He was a director of Our Lady’s Hospice from 2009 to 2014 and a member of the Law Reform Commission from 2005 to 2012. 

Additionally, the government is nominating Judge Anthony Collins for appointment as an Advocate General to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Collins is to be assessed be a panel set up under Article 255 of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union which will consider his suitability forf the role.

“The nomination was made by Government following a process whereby an expert panel assisted in identifying persons interested in the nomination for the post, considering their suitability and reporting to Government,” a statement said.

Collins would replace current Advocate General Gerard Hogan, who was nominated for appointment as an Ordinary Judge of the Supreme Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If appointed, Collins would serve the remainder of Hogan’s term, which expires on 8 October 2024.

Collins has been a Judge at the General Court of the European Union since September 2013, having previously been Senior Counsel at the Bar of Ireland from 2003 to 2013.

He was the Director of the Irish Centre for European Law at Trinity from 1986 to 1990 and 1997 to 2003.

He holds a Barrister-at-Law from King’s Inn and a B.A. (Mod.) in Legal Science from Trinity.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie