This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's saying 'I'm done'': Donald Trump and New York governor Andrew Cuomo clash over Covid-19 response

Trump tweeted of Cuomo: “Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 17 Apr 2020, 10:41 PM
37 minutes ago 13,908 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077609
Image: Photojoiner
Image: Photojoiner

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has targetted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a series of tweets tonight, where they clashed over testing capacity.

This took place after Trump appeared to back protests against lockdown restrictions, by tweeting “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

Trump then launched into an attack on Cuomo, who has been vocal in his criticism of the federal government’s meagre response to the Covid-19 outbreak in the US. 

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’,” Trump said today, in a string of tweets targetting the Democat governor who has accused him of “passing the buck”.

Trump continued on Twitter:

Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with testing that you should be doing.
We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!
Cuomo ridiculously wanted “40 thousand Ventilators”. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile!

In an equally extraordinary response, Governor Cuomo hit back at Trump in a televised address:

I said the one issue we need help with is testing. He said 11 times, ‘I don’t want to get involved in testing. It’s too complicated and it’s too hard.’
I know it’s too complicated and too hard. That’s why we need you to help. I can’t do an international supply chain.

“None of us have done enough. We haven’t. Because it’s not over. So yes, thank you for Javits. Thank you for the US-Navy ship Comfort. But it’s not over. We have a lot more to do. And no one can take the posture, ‘well, just say thank you for what I’ve done and I’m now out.’I've done my part.”

Cuomo also said that it was always up to the state governors to make decisions on lockdowns, as part of the US constitution, adding: “What are you going to grant me what the constitution gave me before you were born? It’s called the 10th Amendment.”

virus-outbreak-new-york New Yorker Clarence McCollum wears a mask and plastic shield. Source: Mark Lennihan

New York and New Jersey, which are at the heart of the northeast corridor, have been hardest hit by the virus

More than 11,500 people have died in New York; Cuomo has extended a shutdown order for another month, until 15 May.

The heated tit-for-tat came as a grassroots anti-lockdown movement emerged in the US, with strong links to Trump’s rightwing base.

On Wednesday, a large protest erupted in the Michigan capital, Lansing. Demonstrators clogged streets with cars, while a group paraded on the steps of the legislature.

With Trump standing back, this means the onus on when to lift lockdowns will rest with people like Governor Cuomo, as well as Ron DeSantis in Florida, Gavin Newsom in California, and Greg Abbott in Texas.

Expect Trump to make political hay out of the tensions in Democratic-led states as a result: the governors of the three states he called for to be “LIBERATED” all have Democrat governors. 

- with reporting from AFP

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie