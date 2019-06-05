This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US President Donald Trump arrives in Shannon to begin his visit to Ireland

Trump will stay at his Doonbeg golf resort in Clare for two nights.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 5:41 PM
12 minutes ago 1,792 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4669601

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

DONALD TRUMP HAS touched down in Shannon Airport to begin his first official visit to Ireland as US President.

Trump disembarked from Air Force One at the Co Clare airport shortly after 5pm this evening, and immediately held a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It’s an honour to be in Ireland with my friend, and he’s doing a great job as prime minister,” he told reporters, referring to Varadkar.

A number of small protests took place near Shannon Airport before Trump touched down, and larger protests are expected to take place later this evening.

Trump’s visit followed an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he met outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, and reporters asked the US President a number of questions about Brexit and the implications for the Irish border.

However, the Trump appeared optimistic about what would happen after the UK leaves the EU.

“I think it will all work out very well. Also for you with your wall, your border,” he said, before stating his belief that no matter what happens after Brexit happens, Ireland “will be in a good shape”. 

Varadkar said the priority was for there not to be a border, and Trump said the way it operates now is what works. 

Trump also dismissed suggestions that his visit was no more than an opportunity to visit his golf club in Doonbeg, where he will stay during his two nights here.

He told reporters that he was here because it was important to visit Ireland after he had travelled to the UK.

“I thought this would be the best place [to come],” he says. “I love Ireland. I love Doonbeg.”

Trump was quizzed on his thoughts about Ireland’s corporation tax rate, something that he has attacked in speeches before

“It’s a very low tax, I have to agree,” Trump said to a question by TheJournal.ie’s Christina Finn.

“Your prime minister has done a good job.”

The US President was also asked about comments by Michael D Higgins about Trump’s “pernicious” action on climate change.

However, he said that he hadn’t heard the comments, and defended his country’s environmental record since he became president.

Trump will head to his resort at Doonbeg later this evening, before departing to France for D-Day events tomorrow.

He will overnight at the Co Clare hotel again on Thursday night, before leaving Ireland on Friday.

With reporting from Sean Murray and Christina Finn.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie