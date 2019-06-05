US President Donald Trump arrives in Shannon to begin his visit to Ireland

DONALD TRUMP HAS touched down in Shannon Airport to begin his first official visit to Ireland as US President.

Trump disembarked from Air Force One at the Co Clare airport shortly after 5pm this evening, and immediately held a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It’s an honour to be in Ireland with my friend, and he’s doing a great job as prime minister,” he told reporters, referring to Varadkar.

A number of small protests took place near Shannon Airport before Trump touched down, and larger protests are expected to take place later this evening.

Trump’s visit followed an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he met outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, and reporters asked the US President a number of questions about Brexit and the implications for the Irish border.

However, the Trump appeared optimistic about what would happen after the UK leaves the EU.

“I think it will all work out very well. Also for you with your wall, your border,” he said, before stating his belief that no matter what happens after Brexit happens, Ireland “will be in a good shape”.

Varadkar said the priority was for there not to be a border, and Trump said the way it operates now is what works.

Trump also dismissed suggestions that his visit was no more than an opportunity to visit his golf club in Doonbeg, where he will stay during his two nights here.

He told reporters that he was here because it was important to visit Ireland after he had travelled to the UK.

“I thought this would be the best place [to come],” he says. “I love Ireland. I love Doonbeg.”

Trump was quizzed on his thoughts about Ireland’s corporation tax rate, something that he has attacked in speeches before

“It’s a very low tax, I have to agree,” Trump said to a question by TheJournal.ie’s Christina Finn.

“Your prime minister has done a good job.”

I asked Trump if he plans to discuss Ireland’s corporation tax with the Taoiseach.



‘You mean the fact that it’s so low’ he replied pic.twitter.com/9Av8ghBqY5 — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) June 5, 2019 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

The US President was also asked about comments by Michael D Higgins about Trump’s “pernicious” action on climate change.

However, he said that he hadn’t heard the comments, and defended his country’s environmental record since he became president.

Trump will head to his resort at Doonbeg later this evening, before departing to France for D-Day events tomorrow.

He will overnight at the Co Clare hotel again on Thursday night, before leaving Ireland on Friday.

With reporting from Sean Murray and Christina Finn.