This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump pardons former governor who was jailed for selling Barack Obama's seat in the Senate

The clemency actions have sparked claims that Trump may pardon more high-profile convicts.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 8:27 AM
54 minutes ago 6,980 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5012863
Former Illinois governor returning home last night.
Image: Paul Beaty/PA Images
Former Illinois governor returning home last night.
Former Illinois governor returning home last night.
Image: Paul Beaty/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has commuted the sentence of a former Illinois governor jailed for corruption, as well as pardoning a New York City police chief imprisoned for tax fraud.

Pardons were also handed out to Edward DeBartolo Jr, a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, and Michael Milken, a well-known financier dubbed the “junk bond king” who pleaded guilty in 1990 to securities and tax fraud.

The flurry of clemency actions – 11 in total – raised expectations that Trump is considering wielding his power in more controversial cases involving close former associates, including Republican consultant Roger Stone.

The most notorious of the current crop is Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who was removed from his governor’s post in Illinois in 2009.

He was later convicted of essentially selling the senator’s seat that had been vacated when Barack Obama won the US presidency in 2008.

Trump, a Republican who has often campaigned on his claim to be fighting corruption in Washington, was vague about his reasoning for freeing Blagojevich, who was sentenced to 14 years.

The president noted that he’d once performed with Blagojevich during the TV reality show The Apprentice and said he “seemed like a very nice person,” but added: “I don’t know him very well.”

“He served eight years in jail. He has a long time to go. Many people disagree with the sentence,” Trump told reporters.

Trump pardoned Bernard Kerik, who was NYPD commissioner at the time of the 11 September 2001 attacks. Kerik pleaded guilty in 2009 to tax fraud but was released from prison in 2013.

Speculation has been building that the president will issue pardons to Stone and fellow Trump associate Paul Manafort, both caught up in the wide-ranging investigation into Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election.

Either one would stir more controversy than yesterday’s cases and Trump gave only a hint when asked if he is planning to pardon Stone.

“I haven’t given it any thought,” he said. “But I think he’s being treated unfairly.”

Discussion of the Stone pardon in particular is fueling concerns that Trump – himself the subject of multiple legal and congressional investigations – is attempting to weaken the independence of the Justice Department.

Stone was convicted in November last year of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.

The president caused a stir when he tweeted that the proposed tough sentencing of Stone was a “miscarriage of justice”.

Shortly after, Attorney General Bill Barr’s Justice Department proposed a lighter sentence and the prosecutors on the case resigned in apparent protest at the intervention. Stone is due to be sentenced tomorrow.

© AFP 2020.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie