Trump to publish book of private letters from Oprah, Kim Jong-un, Princess Diana and more

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is set to publish a book featuring private letters sent to him from major figures such as Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey and Kim Jong-un from before and during his time in office.

The book, ‘Letters to Trump’, will contain 150 letters from notable celebrities and politicians, many of which were sent to him when he was best known for his business empire, before he ran for election with the Republican Party.

Last year publishers ‘Winning Team Publishing’ put out Trump’s photo book ‘Our Journey Together’.

The Publishers, confirming Trump’s forthcoming book, said that it will capture the “incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J Trump and the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years!”

They add that every letter has been selected by Trump, and that he has provided commentary about the authors of the letters.

The book is to be released on 25 April this year, it is being advertised at a price tag of $99.00.

Trump came to power in 2016 on an agenda summarised by his slogan “Make America Great Again”, which focused on border security, gun rights and other hot topics for Republican voters.

After losing out to Joe Biden in the last election Trump claimed that the election was stolen from him.

He has since announced his bid for the 2024 election, and he is framing it as “the final battle” for America. He led with the new slogan when speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference recently, where he was the top billed speaker.

It remains to be seen if being twice impeached, and the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection will dampen support for Trump amongst voters, as opinion polls have indicated.

He is also still facing criminal investigations, which are focusing on potential charges including breaches of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

The justice department is also investigating Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

He also faced the threat of serious potential charges by a local prosecutor in Atlanta, Georgia, as a special purpose jury spent months focusing on Trump’s attempts to overturn his defeat in the last US presidential election.

Sections of a jury report recommending indictments for multiple people on a range of charges was published last month.