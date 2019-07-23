This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They call him Britain Trump': US president congratulates Boris Johnson on being elected

Johnson was elected the new Conservative Party leader earlier today by 92,153 votes to 46,656.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 7:43 PM
35 minutes ago 3,350 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4736990
US President Donald Trump and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson
Image: PA Images
US President Donald Trump and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson
US President Donald Trump and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on being elected as the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, as he says people call him “Britain Trump”. 

Johnson was elected earlier today by 92,153 votes to 46,656, securing support from 66.4% of the party members who voted.

Some 87.4% of the eligible 159,320 members cast a vote in the leadership contest. 

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has declared himself a big fan of Johnson.

Speaking this afternoon, Trump said Johnson is “tough” and “smart”. 

“We have a really good man who’s going to be the prime minister of the UK now, Boris Johnson. Good man. He’s tough, and he’s smart,” Trump said.

They’re saying ‘Britain Trump’. They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that’s a good thing. They like me over there, that’s what they wanted. That’s what they need.

“He’ll get it done, Boris is good, he’s going to do a good job,” he said. 

Johnson was the frontrunner from the outset to take the premiership after Theresa May announced she would resign from her role as party leader and British prime minister from 7 June. 

She remained in a caretaker role until the new prime minister was chosen but will formally give up the position to Johnson tomorrow. 

Last week, the US president predicted Johnson would fix what Trump called the “disaster” that May had triggered in trying to lead Britain out of the EU.

“He’s a different kind of a guy, but they say I’m a different kind of a guy too. We get along well. I think we’ll have a very good relationship,” Trump told reporters.

Johnson will travel to Buckingham Palace tomorrow where he will formally be asked to form a government by Queen Elizabeth.

At the same time, May will travel to the palace to hand in her resignation. 

Although there is much work still to be done on Brexit, Johnson will have six weeks to settle into Downing Street, as parliament goes into recess for the summer break. 

It is due to return on the 3 September when MPs will once again continue to debate the UK’s divorce from the EU.

With reporting by Conor McCrave and © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie