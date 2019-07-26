Donald Trump calls on Sweden to 'free' rapper A$AP Rocky as trial approaches

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has called on Sweden to release A$AP Rocky from custody after the rapper was charged with assault following a street brawl in Stockholm last month.

The fight between two men and the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his entourage in Stockholm on 30 June led to his arrest on 3 July.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he was “very disappointed” that Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was “unable to act” and that Sweden “has let our African American Community down in the United States.”

Trump added: “I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky”.



Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Parts of the 30 June brawl were captured on a video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ which showed the rapper tossing a young man to the ground.

But the 30-year-old New York rapper posted his own videos on Instagram showing the lead-up to the clash.

In those videos the young man can be seen arguing with the rapper, who repeatedly asks the man and his friend to stop following them.

The young man can also be seen hitting the rapper’s large bodyguard with a pair of headphones.

A Swedish court announced yesterday that the rapper’s trial will start on 30 July. The trial is scheduled to take place over three days, the Stockholm District Court said in a statement.

As the trial approaches, Trump urged Sweden to “give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM”.

“We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”

Since his arrest in Stockholm, a number of celebrities have also called for Mayers’ release.

Sean Diddy Combs, Justin Bieber and Kris Jenner are some of the famous names who have publicly expressed support for Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake and Selena Gomez.

With reporting from © AFP 2019