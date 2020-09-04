This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
Donald Trump denies report he said US military cemetery was 'filled with losers'

Trump also reported said dead US Marines were “suckers” for getting killed.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Sep 2020, 7:39 AM
By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Sep 2020, 7:39 AM
Trump during a visit to a Normandy graveyard in 2019.
Image: Edward Salcedo/PA Images
Image: Edward Salcedo/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has denied a report that he said a US military cemetery in France was “filled with losers”. 

Trump has called the report “fake news” and tweeted that he would “swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on”. 

The news report in The Atlantic features details of Trump’s visit to France as part of World War I commemorations in November 2018

During the trip, a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris was cancelled at the last minute.

The report states that Trump rejected the idea that the cancellation was due to worries over his hair and was instead because he did not believe it important to honour American war dead. 

The report cities four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day, with Trump reportedly saying: “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

In a separate conversation on the same trip, the report said Trump referred to the more than 1,800 US marines who lost their lives at the Battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

The report also contains details of Trump’s reaction to the death of Senator John McCain in 2018, stating that he said, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral”, and later becoming angered when flags were flown at half-mast. 

“What the fuck are we doing that for? Guy was a fucking loser,” the president reportedly told aides. 

Both the White House and Trump himself have denied the story. White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah tweeted that it was “offensive and patently false”. 

“I’ve watched Donald Trump solemnly sign letters to the families of fallen heroes. He’s honoured their memories by doing more than any modern president to get us OUT of endless wars,” she added. 

In a stream of tweets, Trump also denied the story: 

“I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation  or complaint,” he said. 

Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honour to do so.

“Also, I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!”

