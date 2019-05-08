This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump blocks Democrats' demand for secret Mueller material using executive privilege

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the demands were “unlawful and reckless”.

By AFP Wednesday 8 May 2019, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 4,266 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4625294
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has refused to release materials demanded by Congress, asserting his presidential authority for the first time in an escalating conflict with Democratic Representatives.

The White House is seeking to shield a large swathe of material – including redacted portions of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference – subpoenaed by lawmakers seeking to exert their oversight responsibility.

The rare move to invoke executive privilege came as a House of Representatives committee launched contempt proceedings against US Attorney General Bill Barr for failing to turn over the documents.

“Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman (Jerry) Nadler’s unlawful and reckless demands,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, referring to the Democratic head of the House Judiciary Committee.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote to lawmakers that Trump had “asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials.”

He said Nadler’s effort to hold Barr in contempt had “terminated” their negotiations over which documents Congress would be allowed to see from Mueller’s investigation.

“This decision represents a clear escalation in the Trump administration’s blanket defiance of Congress’s constitutionally mandated duties,” Nadler said at the start of the contempt hearing.

Democrats have framed the broadening conflict as a constitutional crisis, with some calling for impeachment proceedings, while the administration accuses Democrats of seeking to tear down the president.

Judiciary Committee Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee offered a scathing rebuke of what she termed the White House’s “absolute lawless behavior.”

The president, she said, “seeks to take a wrecking ball to the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Trump took to Twitter to rail about the two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose report the president said has exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

“TREASONOUS HOAX!” Trump said, a reference to a favorite complaint that the probe was unwarranted and initiated as a political hit job by his opponents.

‘Disturbing evidence’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump’s main Democratic nemesis in Congress, voiced support for the provocative contempt move, aimed at holding the president and his inner circle to account.

“I think that the attorney general should be held in contempt,” Pelosi told a conference in Washington.

Barr, in the nation’s top law enforcement post only since mid-February, defied a subpoena by the Judiciary Committee to turn over a complete copy of the Mueller report and the underlying evidence, and last week refused to testify before the panel.

The committee launched into debate on the 27-page contempt citation in which Nadler wrote that the Mueller report, even in redacted form, “offers disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels.”

Barr declared Trump cleared of conspiracy with Russia and obstruction of justice shortly after Mueller presented his 448-page report to the Justice Department in March.

Democrats have protested that Barr has sought to protect the president by refusing to present the full report or underlying evidence to Congress.

The political skirmish has played out on multiple fronts. The White House this week formally rejected a request by Democrats to turn over Trump’s tax returns, setting up what will likely be a prolonged legal battle.

And yesterday the administration instructed former White House counsel Don McGahn, a key figure in Mueller’s report, to withhold documents sought by the Judiciary committee.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie