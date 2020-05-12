This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Don't ask me. Ask China': Trump abruptly ends press conference after reporters challenge him on testing

Donald Trump also responded to a question about what his “Obamagate” tweets were referring to.

By AFP Tuesday 12 May 2020, 7:41 AM
1 hour ago 22,066 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5096759

Source: Bloomberg Politics/YouTube

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump abruptly ended his coronavirus press briefing yesterday after getting into a testy exchange with an Asian-American reporter.

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he continued to insist that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for the virus.

“Why does that matter?” she asked. “Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?”

“They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world,” Trump replied. “And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

Jiang, who identifies herself in her Twitter bio as a Chinese born West Virginian, pushed back.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” she said.

Trump replied: “I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that.”

president-trump-holds-press-briefing-on-testing Members of the media rise they hands as President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in the Rose Garden. Source: Pool/ABACA

He then attempted to move on to another reporter as Jiang continued to press him about his response.

Trump called on another female reporter but then immediately called on someone else. When the woman tried to ask her question, Trump abruptly ended the press conference and walked back into the White House.

The internet was quick to rally round Jiang, with the hashtag #StandWithWeijiaJiang soon trending on Twitter.

“I #StandWithWeijiaJiang against Trump’s racist tantrums,” tweeted Star Trek actor and prominent Asian-American activist George Takei.

Reporter and CNN political analyst April Ryan, who has also been on the receiving end of Trump’s words, tweeted: “Welcome to the club! This is sickening! It is his habit!”

Trump, who has never been shy about his dislike for the news media, has often locked horns with journalists during his coronavirus press briefings.

Earlier in the briefing, Trump was asked about what he meant when he tweeted out about “Obamagate”, which he called ‘the worst crime in American history’ and whether he would ask for former US president Barack Obama to be prosecuted.

Trump replied to the reporter “you know what it is”, without elaborating further.

More than 80,000 people have died in the US from the coronavirus pandemic, out of more than 1.3 million cases, according to the latest figures yesterday from Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest death toll of any country.

