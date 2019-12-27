This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canadian broadcaster defends cutting Donald Trump cameo from Home Alone 2 screening

Trump, who appears very briefly in the film, appeared to find the controversy amusing.

By AFP Friday 27 Dec 2019, 7:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,161 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947942
Donald Trump makes a brief cameo in the 1992 sequel to Home Alone
Image: YouTube
Donald Trump makes a brief cameo in the 1992 sequel to Home Alone
Donald Trump makes a brief cameo in the 1992 sequel to Home Alone
Image: YouTube

CANADA’S NATIONAL PUBLIC broadcaster has been accused of making a politically motivated edit of the movie ‘Home Alone 2′ after Donald Trump’s cameo in the film was cut in a recent screening.

CBC confirmed that it removed the US President’s cameo from the movie following a social media outcry, but claimed that the edit was made before he was elected to the White House.

Trump appears very briefly in the film when its protagonist Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, struggles to navigate the hotel where he’s staying for Christmas.

He stops a man whom he doesn’t recognise wearing a long black overcoat and a red tie – Trump – to ask him how to get to the lobby. Trump replies: “Down the hall and to the left.”

The US president had purchased the Plaza Hotel in New York – the setting of many movie scenes, including several in ‘Home Alone 2′ – at the start of the 1990s.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2′ was edited for time,” said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson.

“The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president,” he added.

But social media users accused the CBC of making a politically motivated decision, and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr tweeted that he thought the edit was “pathetic”.

The US president seemed to find the controversy amusing, taking to Twitter on Thursday night to quip about his Canadian counterpart: “I guess Justin T [Trudeau] doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

“The movie will never be the same!” Trump said, before clarifying “(Just kidding)”.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie