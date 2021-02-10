Day two: Democrats to argue Trump alone incited Capitol mob as impeachment trial continues

HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE set to begin two days of arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial which is set to continue this evening.

The trial began yesterday, with the US Senate voting to move ahead with the trial even though Republicans and the former president’s lawyers argued that it was unconstitutional because Trump had already left office.

All nine Democrats and six Republicans disagreed, arguing that there is legal precedent for the trial and that there should be no exceptions for impeachable behaviour in a president’s last months in office.

The Democrats will be trying to convince sceptical Republicans that the former president alone was responsible for inciting his mob of supporters who broke into the US Capitol on 6 January.

Today’s proceedings will begin at noon Eastern Time (5pm Irish time).

While Democrats won yesterday’s vote, it is not likely they will have the votes for an eventual conviction, since they would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them.

Democrats say they know they are arguing the case uphill, but they are holding out hope that they will convert more Republicans by the final vote.

Here are a few things to expect as the Democrats prosecute their case for “incitement of insurrection”.

A ‘devastating’ case against Trump

The Democrats are trying to take advantage of senators’ own experiences, tapping into their emotions as they describe in detail — and show on video — what happened as the mob broke through police barriers, injured law enforcement officers and ransacked the Capitol building.

Democratic aides working on the impeachment team said they think they have a “devastating” case against the former president, and that they will prosecute it like a criminal trial.

As they argued yesterday that the trial was constitutional, they showed a video timeline of 6 January, starting with Trump’s speech to supporters in which he told them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

It juxtaposed Trump’s words with what was happening inside and outside the building as supporters broke in, showing violence and jeers aimed at police and politicians.

Similar video evidence is expected this evening, as they begin arguments on the merits of the case.

Trump’s team gets a redo

Trump’s lawyers had a bad day yesterday, as the former president fumed at their performance and Republican senators leaving the trial criticised their arguments as “random”, “disorganised” and “perplexing”.

Trump felt that the team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, came off badly on television and looked weak compared to the Democratic prosecutors, according to a source.

They will get another chance on Friday, starting what is likely to be two days of arguments that last into the weekend.

They plan to argue that Trump did not incite the violence, that rioters acted of their own accord and that the former president is protected by freedom of speech.

While the Democrats have appealed to the senators’ emotions, Trump’s lawyers have tried to tap into raw partisan anger.

Lawyer David Schoen, who spoke after Castor, criticised statements from Democrats that he said were also inciting violence, and told the chamber that the Democratic prosecutors were fuelled by a “hatred” of Trump and fear that they will lose power.

Republicans to watch

Six Republican senators voted with Democrats not to dismiss the trial on constitutional grounds yesterday. Those senators so far appear the most likely to vote to convict Trump.

The six senators, most of whom have harshly criticised the former president’s behaviour, are Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Cassidy was the only one who did not side with Democrats in a similar vote two weeks ago.

He said after the vote yesterday that he thought Democrats had a better argument and that Trump’s team had done a “terrible” job. He said he would watch the additional arguments as an impartial juror and decide whether to convict.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who voted yesterday to dismiss the trial, is retiring in 2022 and has also said he has an open mind about conviction.