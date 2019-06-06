This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Were you happy with how the government handled Donald Trump's visit?

There were pro- and anti-Trump demonstrations waiting for Trump when he landed – so how did Leo&Co handle the whole affair?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 10:37 AM
36 minutes ago 3,505 Views 26 Comments
Image: Liam McBurney
Image: Liam McBurney

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has been to Ireland and gone again, and will be back later before leaving on Friday – so how do you think it went?

There have been accusations that the welcome from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was fawning, and that the divisive world leader shouldn’t have been welcomed as warmly as he was by a government that disagrees with him on many issues.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney went up North for what he called more important business, while Simon Harris praised our President for championing inclusivity. Culture Minister Josepha Madigan joined Melania Trump for a show of culture.

So – were you happy how our government handled Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (241)
It was grand (217)
I don't care (112)
No (100)




