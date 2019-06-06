Were you happy with how the government handled Donald Trump's visit?

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has been to Ireland and gone again, and will be back later before leaving on Friday – so how do you think it went?

There have been accusations that the welcome from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was fawning, and that the divisive world leader shouldn’t have been welcomed as warmly as he was by a government that disagrees with him on many issues.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney went up North for what he called more important business, while Simon Harris praised our President for championing inclusivity. Culture Minister Josepha Madigan joined Melania Trump for a show of culture.

So – were you happy how our government handled Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland?

