This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them

The White House is expected to begin the withdrawal of American troops from Syria in coming days.

By AFP Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 10:04 AM
45 minutes ago 5,387 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4497934
United States President Donald Trump participates in a Cabinet Meeting (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
United States President Donald Trump participates in a Cabinet Meeting (file photo)
United States President Donald Trump participates in a Cabinet Meeting (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EUROPEAN COUNTRIES SHOULD take back hundreds of captured Islamic State fighters, Donald Trump has urged.

It came as the US President delayed the announcement of what he said would be the end of the “caliphate”.

Trump shocked allies in December by declaring the pullout of roughly 2,000 US troops, who had been assisting local forces in Syria against IS, whose sole remaining territory is half a square kilometer in eastern Syria.

The pending US pullout set off a countdown for governments whose citizens, having joined IS, were captured by the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial,” Trump said in a tweet, using another acronym for IS.

“The caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them.

“The US does not want to watch as these ISIS fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go.”

‘Victory’

Once the US-led coalition declares it has taken all IS territories, the White House is expected to withdraw American troops.

When that happens, the risk is high that “foreign terrorist fighters” will escape SDF control, posing a new threat.

Syria A US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands atop a hill in the desert outside the village of Baghouz, Syria Source: Felipe Dana/PA Images

For about two weeks, the Trump administration has been pushing its allies to take their citizens home, and the US said it was ready to help in the repatriation, but time has been running out.

Several countries, including France, that have chosen to leave the jihadists in SDF detention now confront a diplomatic, legal, political and logistical puzzle.

“We do so much, and spend so much – Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing. We are pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory!” Trump said in his late-Saturday tweets.

On Friday he said announcements on the fall of the caliphate would be made “over the next 24 hours”, but that deadline came and went.

An SDF commander said his US-backed forces slowed their advance to protect civilians.

Trump’s Syria pullout has highlighted the deep trans-Atlantic rift that emerged under his presidency, and the differing views of the two sides were on display Saturday at a security conference in Munich.

A French government source criticized the Trump administration’s approach as “we’re leaving, you’re staying” and added: “They’re trying to manage the consequences of a hasty decision and making us carry the responsibility.”

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Investigation launched after Defence Forces member accidentally discharges weapon at petrol station
    39,633  50
    2
    		Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    34,495  12
    3
    		How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers
    34,169  2
    Fora
    1
    		How to silence your 'inner lawyer' and voice stronger opinions
    99  0
    2
    		For crypto startups seeking 'legitimacy', new anti-money laundering laws are a double-edged sword
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'I don't think I've seen one person drink a beer in my entire time there ever'
    47,759  12
    2
    		Mullinalaghta dream dies in Thurles as 14-man Dr Crokes book All-Ireland final spot
    45,730  26
    3
    		'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    39,068  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Aldi's charcoal mudmask a patch on GlamGlow? We put it to the test
    15,698  0
    2
    		Armie Hammer's story on Graham Norton made everyone feel better about their festive fails
    15,637  4
    3
    		I tested some of Boots' lowest rated makeup to see if it was actually any use
    6,115  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    GARDAí
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    DUBLIN
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie