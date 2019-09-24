Here's why a phone call with the Ukrainian president has landed Trump in hot water

A PHONE CALL between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky has been making headlines in recent days.

During this conversation Trump and Zelensky discussed Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic US presidential nomination and considered one of Trump’s biggest rivals.

Trump allegedly asked Ukraine to look into the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter, who previously served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings.

Trump asked for this to happen no less than eight times over the course of the phone call, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani has also publicly urged Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens.

In the days before the phone call, Trump ordered his chief of staff to withhold almost $400 million (about €360 million) in military aid earmarked for Ukraine, according to the Washington Post and the New York Times.

Trump has denied putting pressure on Ukraine to launch an investigation or linking aid to such a scenario, describing the situation as the latest “witch hunt” against him.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said of Ukraine: “We’re supporting a country, we want to make sure that country is honest … Why would you give money to a country you think is corrupt?”

The controversy has resulted in fresh calls for impeachment proceedings to begin against Trump. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Whistleblower

The situation made headlines last week when it emerged that a whistleblower within the US intelligence sector had raised concerns about a number of issues including a conversation Trump had with a foreign leader.

The Trump administration blocked the US Congress from knowing details of the complaint, which the government’s intelligence watchdog described as “serious” and “urgent”.

It later emerged that the complaint related to Ukraine and the Bidens.

Lawmakers have demanded details of the complaint, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to share that information, citing presidential privilege. He is due to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Joe Biden has called on Trump to release the transcript of the phone call to clarify exactly what was said.

Trump yesterday said he may or may not do so, but has stressed that foreign leaders should feel free to speak frankly with him without fear that the details of their conversations will later be disclosed.

What has Joe Biden’s son got to do with this?

Hunter Biden was named a board member of Burisma Holdings in April 2014. The company’s founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president who was driven out in February 2014 by mass protests.

Yanukovych’s ousting prompted the Obama administration to deepen ties with Ukraine’s new government, something Joe Biden played a leading role in, travelling to Ukraine and speaking frequently with its new Western-friendly president, Petro Poroshenko.

The US began providing military aid to the government of Ukraine shortly after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. The aid has been used by Ukraine to grapple with separatist rebels in the east, and has long been viewed as a measure of Washington’s determination to push back against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The younger Biden’s business role raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates that Burisma was seeking to gain influence with the Obama administration. At the time, the company ran a natural gas extraction operation in Crimea.

Hunter Biden pictured at the White House in 2012. Source: CNP/SIPA USA/PA Images

Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma. He remained on the board until early 2019, often appearing at energy-related conferences abroad representing Burisma’s interests.

On Saturday, the former US vice president said he never speaks to his son about his overseas business dealings.

The matter, however, has continued to be questioned by Trump and his allies. They’ve pointed in particular to Joe Biden’s move in March 2016 to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who had previously led an investigation into Burisma’s owner.

Biden was representing the official position of the US government, a position that was also supported by other Western governments and many in Ukraine, who accused Shokin of being soft on corruption.

Corruption has continued to fester in Ukraine. In May Zelensky,came into office with no political experience but with promises to put an end to the corrupt practices. Around this time, Giuliani began contacting Zelensky and his aides, calling for a government investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden’s role with the company.

In a Fox News interview on 19 May, Trump claimed the former Ukrainian prosecutor “was after” Joe Biden’s son and that was why the former vice president demanded he be fired. However, there is no evidence of this.

Ukraine’s current prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, was quoted by Bloomberg News in May as saying he had no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son. Bloomberg also reported that the investigation into Burisma was dormant at the time Biden pressed for Shokhin to be ousted.

Echoes of investigation into Russian interference

Many people have pointed to the similarities between the current controversy and Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Russian officials contacted members of Trump’s campaign team at the time, saying they had information that could damage his then rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton.

Special counsel Robert Mueller in March concluded his investigation into links between Russia and members of Trump’s campaign. His report, published in April, outlined numerous contacts between Russian officials and Trump’s campaign, but found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

It also gave several examples of incidents in which Trump sought to hinder the investigation, but it did not draw any conclusions on whether Trump obstructed justice.

The Ukraine situation is different in a number of ways including that in this instance Trump contacted a foreign leader, rather than the other way around, and did so while in office, rather than as a presidential candidate.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky pictured in Kiev earlier this month. Source: Sergiy Starostenko/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Some Democrats believe the current controversy carries more weight and, as such, could be a reason to begin impeachment proceedings.

Impeachment

Late last night, an influential group of Democrats who served in the military and national security before being elected to the House of Representatives urged impeachment proceedings to be started if the latest allegations are proven to be accurate.

Their views, as centrist lawmakers from previously Republican-held districts where Trump has been popular, hold sway with party leadership.

“These allegations are stunning, both in the national security threat they pose and the potential corruption they represent,” wrote the seven Democrats, who include a former Navy pilot, soldiers, officers, and intelligence analysts.

“We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly,” the lawmakers wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. The lawmakers include Representatives Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is due to meet with a number of House Democrats to discuss the situation today.

Democrats remained divided on moving forward with an effort to impeach Trump. Pelosi has resisted calls for impeachment and is sticking with her position that Congress must not start formal proceedings unless the American public demands it.

However, Pelosi said on Sunday that unless the administration provides more information to Congress before Maguire’s appearance before the intelligence committee on Thursday, its officials “will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation”.

The chairmen of the House intelligence, foreign affairs, and oversight and government reform committees have threatened to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not produce information about whether Trump or Giuliani inappropriately tried to influence the Ukraine government for political gain.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to investigate the whistleblower’s complaint. In a letter to McConnell, he said the Republicans’ “see no evil, hear no evil” attitude toward the president’s actions “is unacceptable and must change”.

McConnell yesterday said the matter is best left behind closed doors in the classified setting of the intelligence committee. He added that he had been “personally pressuring” the Trump administration this summer in calls to Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to release the US aid money.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said he doesn’t think Trump’s actions are grounds for impeachment, but said he wouldn’t have called a foreign leader to discuss a rival. “I don’t think he should have raised the topic of Joe Biden with the Ukraine president,” Rubio said.

