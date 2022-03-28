#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 March 2022
A US Judge said Donald Trump probably committed crimes in bid to subvert election result

A US judge made the claim as he released 100 emails from a Trump adviser to the committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

By Press Association Monday 28 Mar 2022, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A US FEDERAL judge has said it is “more than likely” that former US president, Donald Trump, committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Judge David Carter has ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol.

The ruling targeted Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

“Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6 2021,” Carter wrote in the ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.

Eastman was trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of an attorney-client privilege claim between him and the former president.

The committee responded earlier this month, arguing that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

An attorney representing Eastman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 3 March filing from the committee was their most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime.

Lawmakers do not have the power to bring criminal charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but it has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.

The committee argued in the court documents that Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Trump and those working with him then spread false information about the outcome of the presidential election and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel claimed.

Press Association

