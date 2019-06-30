Historic moment as Donald Trump steps into North Korea, shaking hands with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the DMZ. Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump stepped onto North Korean soil as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, in a symbolic diplomatic event and a first for any sitting US president.

After shaking hands with Kim over the line that marks where their two countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War, Trump walked for several steps into North Korean territory, before another handshake.

The two men then walked into Seoul’s territory together – pausing on the line for photographers – where they were joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Source: Susan Walsh

“It’s a great day for the world and it’s an honour for me to be here,” Trump said. “A lot of great things are happening.”

The impromptu meeting in the DMZ, suggested only a day earlier by Trump on Twitter, comes with negotiations over the North’s nuclear programme in stalemate since their last summit in Vietnam in February.

Earlier today, Trump toured DMZ outposts overlooking North Korean territory accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, with a US military officer pointing out the sights.

Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Source: Chung Sung-Jun

This is the leaders’ third face-to-face meeting after a historic initial summit in Singapore and a second in Hanoi that collapsed without an agreement.

“There was great conflict here prior to our meeting in Singapore,” Trump said earlier at the observation post.

“After our first summit, all of the danger went away… It’s all working out, it always works out,” he concluded.

Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS

“We’re going to the DMZ border and I’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim,” Trump told reporters in Seoul. “I look forward to it very much.”

Contact between the two sides has since been minimal – with Pyongyang issuing frequent criticisms of the US position – but the two leaders have exchanged a series of letters.

Trump said that he and Kim would “just shake hands quickly and say hello because we haven’t seen each other since Vietnam”.