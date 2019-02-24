This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet for the second time this week: here's what to expect

The two leaders will hold talks in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on 27 and 28 February.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,045 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501703
U.S President Donald Trump Meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un last June
Image: Shealah Craighead/PA Images
U.S President Donald Trump Meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un last June
U.S President Donald Trump Meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un last June
Image: Shealah Craighead/PA Images

NORTH KOREAN LEADER Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump will meet for the second time next week, following their historic summit in Singapore last year.

The two leaders will hold talks in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on 27 and 28 February, when they are expected to discuss details of a de-nuclearisation agreement.

It marks the latest chapter in the pair’s colourful history, which has seen threats and name-calling give way to a more amicable relationship.

Trump, who previously called Kim “Rocket Man” and threatened to meet his threats with “fire and fury”, said he has developed a  “special bond” with the North Korean leader.

Meanwhile, Kim – who bragged about his country’s nuclear capabilities and called the US President “a rogue and a gangster” – has said he is ready “leave the past behind”.

During their meeting last June, both leaders signed what was seen as a historic accord that would bring about the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in return for the lifting of sanctions.

The US has since suspended some military exercises with South Korea, while North Korea has returned the remains of American soldiers who served in the Korean War.

However, commentators have claimed that the nuclear agreement is vague, and does not include any deadlines or method of verifying whether North Korea is moving towards de-nuclearisation.

Sanctions remain in place and it’s been suggested that North Korean nuclear sites are still in operation.

Teams from both countries have already visited Vietnam to lay the groundwork for the summit, although officials have remained tight-lipped on their movements and meetings.

US officials say next week’s meeting will be “similar in format to what we saw last June” and that there will be an opportunity for the two leaders to meet one-on-one.

However, they have declined to speculate on what elements could be included in a joint statement that will be made at the end of the meeting.

Trump, who considers himself a dealmaker, said this week that Kim would have to make a “meaningful” gesture on disarmament if he wants sanctions against North Korea lifted. 

Observers, meanwhile, say that more progress will be needed on last year’s vague promises.

Trump could ask Kim to verify what North Korea has done to stop producing nuclear weapons and to provide a timeline to get rid of its existing arsenal.

On the other side, Kim may try and win more concessions from the US by demanding Trump lifts sanctions against North Korea.

Aside from nuclear discussion, it has also been suggested that there could be a formal agreement to finally end the Korean War (a ceasefire was signed in 1953 but the two countries are technically still at war).

And on Tuesday, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe said he would ask Trump to raise the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea with Kim.

Abe has long sought to resolve the deeply emotive issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean agents during the Cold War era.

Trump said he discussed the issue of Japanese agents in his first meeting with Kim, so there may be more on the cards than the nuclear deal.

Whether anything concrete is delivered this time, however, remains to be seen.

With reporting from APP.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    99,352  19
    2
    		'A disgusting example': Road Safety Authority sent dozens of complaints over L-driver ad campaign
    54,298  172
    3
    		Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal
    49,253  34
    Fora
    1
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    354  0
    2
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    100,820  15
    2
    		Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    39,361  75
    3
    		Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    25,605  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Tristan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, and Dua Lipa's da... it's our celeb winners and loser of the week
    3,996  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    3,034  1
    3
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this semi-permanent brow product and have mixed feelings
    2,803  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?
    Poll: Should it be mandatory to register all drones?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie