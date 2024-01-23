Donald Trump aims to see off only surviving rival Nikki Haley in New Hampshire primary

DONALD TRUMP IS hoping to see off his only remaining rival in the race to secure the Republican party’s nomination for US President in the New Hampshire primary today.

His opponent, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, has been hoping that the New Hampshire vote could springboard her campaign.

The first place to vote in the New Hampshire contest, Dixville Notch, handed all six of its ballots to former South Carolina governor Haley.

However, after Trump secured a wipeout victory in the Iowa Caucus last week, with Haley coming in third, it is looking likely that he will soon be the only candidate left in the race.

Analysts have said that Haley would need a win or a close defeat in New Hampshire for her campaign to survive beyond this month. It would be unprecedented for Trump to win both of the opening contests in the race and not secure the nomination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race after coming in second at the Iowa Caucus, and threw his support behind Trump, albeit somewhat reluctantly.

The rest of the New Hampshire polls open in roughly two hours, and most will close at roughly midnight our time.

Trump has been less present in the state in the run up to the vote than his rival Haley, but the polls still have him ahead.

A Globe/ Suffolk/NBC10 poll has Haley lagging 19 points behind.

Trump’s campaign to be the presidential nominee faces legal obstacles, as he has four criminal trials awaiting him and lawsuits for fraud and sexual assault.

He continues to deny wrongdoing in all cases and has made his legal battles a key part of his campaign, fashioning himself as a persecuted outsider.

Haley has warned that another Trump presidency would lead to “chaos”, and has questioned his mental fitness. She is hoping to appeal to moderates in New Hampshire today.

- Additional reporting from AFP.