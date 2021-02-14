#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 14 February 2021
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump will run for US President again?

The former president was defiant after his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial last night.

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 9:42 AM
Image: Al Drago/DPA/PA Images
Image: Al Drago/DPA/PA Images

LAST NIGHT, DONALD Trump was acquitted for the second time before a Senate impeachment trial. 

Despite backing him in the vote, top Republican Mitch McConnell suggested the former president could face criminal charges now that he is out of office.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen,” he said. “He didn’t get away with anything yet.”

Trump’s acquittal, however, does show the strong support he still holds in sections of the Republican party. And he could still run for president again in 2024.

In a defiant statement, he said that the movement to “Make America Great Again” has only just begun.

“In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” Trump said.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you think Donald Trump will run for US President again?


Poll Results:

Yes (184)
No (173)
Not sure (25)



Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

