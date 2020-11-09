#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Donald Trump announces 'termination' of defence secretary Mark Esper

It was reported that Esper had prepared a resignation letter last week.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 9 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
22 minutes ago 11,598 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5261510
Donald Trump and Mark Esper
Image: Kevin Dietsch/PA
Donald Trump and Mark Esper
Donald Trump and Mark Esper
Image: Kevin Dietsch/PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has sacked defence secretary Mark Esper, just over two months before he is expected to leave the White House.

It was reported that Esper had prepared a resignation letter last week, before last Tuesday’s election which saw Joe Biden defeat Trump.

CNN reported that Esper was expecting to resign regardless of the election outcome, claiming that his relationship with Trump had significantly deteriorated.

In a tweet this evening, Trump said that Esper had been “terminated” although he thanked him for his service.

The US president also said that Christopher C. Miller has been appointed as acting defence secretary in Esper’s place.

NBC first reported last week that Esper had prepared a letter of resignation, citing three officials.

The network pointed out that it was not uncommon for secretaries to prepare letters of resignation ahead of a presidential transition, but added that Esper’s letter was drafted as he was expected to be fired after the election even in the event of a Trump victory.

The former defence secretary reportedly helped members of Congress to draft legislation that would remove the names of Confederate leaders from military bases in the US – an issue that came to light again during this year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over the summer, Esper also courted controversy when he told reporters that he had no knowledge of plans to clear an area outside the White House of Black Lives Matter protesters.

His comments came after federal police opened tear gas and fired rubber bullets to break up a non-violent protest, clearing a path for Trump to stage a photo-op at a historic church, which drew criticism from demonstrators.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie