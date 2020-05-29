This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with World Health Organization

Trump also said the United States will restrict Chinese students and start reversing Hong Kong’s special status in customs.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 May 2020, 8:35 PM
52 minutes ago 11,223 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111452
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he is breaking off US ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of coronavirus.

Trump had already suspended funding to the UN agency, accusing it of being a “puppet” of China as the global health crisis erupted.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” Trump told reporters in the last hour. 

The Republican leader said the US would be “redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing details. 

Trump also said the United States will restrict Chinese students and start reversing Hong Kong’s special status in customs and other areas as Beijing imposes a controversial security law.

Trump said the Chinese government has been “diminishing the city’s longstanding and very proud status.”

“This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China, and indeed the people of the world,” he told reporters.

Reacting to Trump’s withdrawal from WHO, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it was an “awful decision”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Now more than ever the world needs multilateralism,” he said. “A global pandemic requires the world working together. If we are looking for a villain, it’s simple – but it’s not any organisation – it’s the virus – we should unite in our fight against it & not fight each other.”

Trump’s comments come after he threatened to stop looters in Minneapolis with deadly force after the US city saw a third night of arson and rioting over the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd. 

Said Trump in a Tweet: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

For the first time, Twitter hid the tweet behind a warning banner that accused the president of “glorifying violence.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie