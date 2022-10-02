Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Some Trump staffers still have documents to be given to National Archives

A letter from the acting US archivist said some staffers had used private electronic messaging accounts to conduct official business, and not turned those messages over as required by law.

By AFP Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 4:31 PM
59 minutes ago 2,295 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5882411
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SOME MEMBERS OF Donald Trump’s White House have yet to turn over presidential records that are government property, the US National Archives has informed Congress.

“While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” the acting US archivist, Debra Steidel Wall, said in a letter to Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who heads the House Oversight Committee.

The letter – which was dated Friday but made public by US media late on Saturday – did not identify the White House staffers.

But it said that some staffers had used private electronic messaging accounts to conduct official business, and not turned those messages over as required by law.

Wall said in her letter that the National Archives – which is charged with preserving government records – would consult with the Justice Department about possible legal action “for the recovery of records unlawfully removed.”

Wall’s letter, sent in response to a request from Maloney for an update on the legal battle over sensitive materials removed from the White House by Trump, did not say whether the former president had yet turned over all such documents.

She referred Maloney to the Justice Department “in light of its ongoing investigation.”

After repeated efforts by the federal government to secure all documents removed by Trump – and after his lawyers insisted everything had been returned – a team of FBI agents in August searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and recovered more than 10,000 records, many of them bearing secret or classified markings.

Trump has claimed that many of the documents were private or covered by presidential or attorney-client privilege, and has turned to the courts in an ongoing bid to regain control.

The Justice Department has already taken legal action to secure records from one Trump aide, his former trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Navarro has separately been indicted for refusing to cooperate with a congressional inquiry into the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie