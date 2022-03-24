#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Advertisement

Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russia collusion accusations

The former US president is also suing the Democratic National Committee and former FBI director James Comey.

By AFP Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 9:15 PM
54 minutes ago 6,472 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5720496
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party leaders and others alleging they falsely accused him of colluding with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

“In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot – one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the complaint filed in a federal court in Florida said.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” it said. “They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump.”

“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme – falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” the complaint added.

Besides Clinton, other named defendants include the Democratic National Committee, John Podesta, who served as chairman of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and former FBI director James Comey.

Also named as a defendant was Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who produced a dossier ahead of the election containing allegedly compromising information about Trump.

Trump repeatedly denounced the Steele dossier as “fake” and The New York Times determined there was no corroborating evidence to support many of its claims.

A Russian analyst who contributed to the dossier has been indicted in the United States for lying to FBI agents investigating some of its findings.

Also named as defendants were the Perkins Coie law firm, which was working for the Clinton campaign, and Fusion GPS, a private firm which Perkins Coie hired to do opposition research.

Trump is seeking a jury trial and at least $72 million in damages.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Former special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and revealed multiple meetings between Trump advisers and Russians.

But Mueller stopped short of saying that the Trump campaign had engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Russia, leading Trump to proclaim that there was “no collusion.”

A report released by a Republican-led Senate panel also revealed multiple contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russian officials but it did not affirm there was a conspiracy either.

The Senate report found that one of Trump’s former campaign managers, Paul Manafort, had a long-standing relationship with Konstantin Kilimnik, an alleged Russian intelligence officer, and had passed on internal campaign information to him.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie