This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump sending ‘surge’ of federal agents into US cities

Hundreds have already been sent to Kansas City to help quell violence.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 11,814 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157267
US President Donald Trump and attorney general William Barr.
Image: PA
US President Donald Trump and attorney general William Barr.
US President Donald Trump and attorney general William Barr.
Image: PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, have announced that US federal agents will surge into the cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime.

This is an expansion of the administration’s intervention in local enforcement as Trump runs for re-election under a ‘law-and-order’ mantle.

Hundreds of federal agents already have been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, to help quell a record rise in violence.

Sending federal agents to help localities is not uncommon.

Barr announced a similar surge effort in December for seven cities that had seen spiking violence.

Usually, the Justice Department sends agents under its own umbrella, like agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or the Drug Enforcement Agency.

But this surge effort will include at least 100 Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers working in the region who generally conduct drug trafficking and child exploitation investigations.

DHS officers have already been dispatched to Portland, Oregon, and other localities to protect federal property and monuments as Trump has lambasted efforts by protesters to knock down Confederate statutes.

Trump has linked the growing violence in the streets with protests over racial injustice, though criminal justice experts say the spike defies easy explanation.

The experts instead point to the unprecedented moment the country is living through, a pandemic that has killed more than 140,000 Americans, historic unemployment, stay-at-home orders, a mass reckoning over race and police brutality, intense stress and even the weather.

And compared with other years, crime is down overall.

Increased tensions

Local authorities have complained that the surges in federal agents have only exacerbated tensions on the streets.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyper-politicised moment when Trump is trying to show he is a ‘law-and-order’ president and painting Democratic-led cities as out of control.

With less than four months to go before election day, Trump has been serving up dire warnings that the violence would worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November, as he tries to win over voters who could be swayed by that message.

But civil unrest in Portland only escalated after federal agents there were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The spike in crime has hit hard in some cities with resources already stretched thin from the pandemic.

But the move to send in federal forces was initially rejected by local leaders.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot later said she and other local officials had spoken with federal authorities and come to an understanding.

“I’ve been very clear that we welcome actual partnership,” the Democratic mayor said Tuesday after speaking with federal officials.

“But we do not welcome dictatorship.

“We do not welcome authoritarianism, and we do not welcome unconstitutional arrest and detainment of our residents.

“That is something I will not tolerate.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie