#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

Donald Trump set to testify in New York fraud probe in July

His children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka, will also testify in the civil probe.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 10:32 PM
15 minutes ago 755 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5786184
Donald Trump, lhis son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump in 2013.
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA
Donald Trump, lhis son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump in 2013.
Donald Trump, lhis son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump in 2013.
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and his eldest children are scheduled to testify in New York’s civil probe into alleged fraud at their family business from 15 July, a court document showed today.

New York state attorney general Letitia James and her team of investigators will have to conclude their questioning “by the following week,” the filing said.

Trump, Donald Jr and Ivanka have until 13 June to appeal to New York state’s highest court for a stay, according to the document filed by a lower court.

The trio have been fighting in court to avoid having to give evidence under oath in James’s tax evasion probe, which they argue is politically motivated.

New York state judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that the trio must testify, rejecting a plea by the Trumps to quash subpoenas issued by James.

She suspects the Trump Organization fraudulently overstated the value of real estate properties when applying for bank loans, while understating them with the tax authorities in order to pay less in taxes.

The Trumps have denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, the former president paid a $110,000 fine for refusing to provide accounting and tax documents as part of the civil probe.

If James, a Democrat, finds any evidence of financial misconduct, she can sue the Trump Organization for damages but cannot file criminal charges.

James’s probe is one of several legal battles in which Trump is embroiled, threatening to complicate any bid for another run for the White House in 2024.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Trump Organization is also under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney for possible financial crimes and insurance fraud.

Last July, the Trump Organization and its long-serving finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 15 felony fraud and tax evasion charges.

Weisselberg’s trial is due to begin this year.

Trump, 75, has so far kept Americans guessing about whether he intends to seek the Republican nomination again.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie