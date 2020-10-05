#Open journalism No news is bad news

'LAW & ORDER. VOTE!': Trump fires off election tweetstorm while awaiting hospital release

The US President sent 15 block-capital tweets in 30 minutes today.

By AFP Monday 5 Oct 2020, 3:00 PM
18 minutes ago 8,647 Views 10 Comments
US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s doctors are expected to decide today whether he is recovered enough to leave hospital and continue Covid-19 treatment at the White House, as he signalled his determination to return to the election campaign with an early morning tweetstorm.

Conflicting official updates since Trump’s hospitalisation on Friday have created confusion over his health, but his chief of staff said the 74-year-old’s condition had improved overnight.

“We are still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and — and how strong he has been in terms of his fight against this Covid-19 disease, that he will be released,” Mark Meadows told Fox News.

“But that decision won’t be made until later today.”

Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis has upended the White House race less than a month from polling day — and cast a harsh spotlight on the president’s much criticised management of the pandemic which has claimed over 200,000 American lives.

Eager to portray himself as in charge despite his sickness, Trump sent 15 block-capital tweets in 30 minutes today, appealing to voters by claiming a record of successes in his first term including tax cuts and stock market highs, and protecting gun rights and religious liberties.

The tweetstorm came after the president sparked an angry backlash with a protocol-breaking visit to supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated.

He was masked as he waved from inside his bulletproof vehicle during the short trip outside Walter Reed military medical center near Washington yesterday evening.

Trump, who has been repeatedly rebuked for flouting public health advice and spreading misinformation on the pandemic, said in a video on Twitter just before his outing that he had “learned a lot about Covid” by undergoing treatment.

Related Read

05.10.20 Health officials contacting over 200 people who attended Trump fundraiser hours before he announced he had Covid-19

‘Insanity’

But experts complained he had broken his own government’s guidelines requiring patients to isolate while they are in treatment and still shedding virus — and had also endangered his Secret Service protection.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” said James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University.

“They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said “appropriate” precautions had been taken to protect Trump and his support staff, including protective gear.

The president was flown to Walter Reed with a high fever on Friday after a “rapid progression” of his illness, with his oxygen levels dropping worryingly low, White House doctor Sean Conley said in a briefing yesterday.

Conley admitted that he had kept from the public the fact that the president had been given extra oxygen, in a bid to reflect an “upbeat attitude”.

