This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 3 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump calls his Covid coordinator 'pathetic' after she said virus was widespread across US

Pelosi and other Democrats have gone after Deborah Birx, accusing her of tailoring her messages for Trump.

By AFP Monday 3 Aug 2020, 7:15 PM
58 minutes ago 18,904 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166738
Donald Trump speaks during an appearance at Double Eagle Energy in Midland, Texas.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Donald Trump speaks during an appearance at Double Eagle Energy in Midland, Texas.
Donald Trump speaks during an appearance at Double Eagle Energy in Midland, Texas.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has lashed out at his coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx after she sounded a grim warning about the pandemic’s new surge.

Trump, angered by what he sees as overly pessimistic media coverage of his handling of the pandemic, said Birx had given into pressure from the Democrats’ Nancy Pelosi to sound negative.

“Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!” he tweeted.

Yesterday, Birx told CNN that the United States, which has already seen nearly 155,000 deaths from Covid-19, is entering “a new phase” of viral spread.

“It is extraordinarily widespread,” she said. “To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus.”

Trump said that Birx’s warning was issued only after she was attacked by the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi and other Democrats have gone after Birx, a veteran public health expert, over what they say is her willingness to tailor her messages to win approval from Trump.

“I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don’t have confidence there, no,” Pelosi said on ABC television.

Yesterday, the White House sprang to Birx’s defence.

“It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force,” Alyssa Farah, director of strategic communications, tweeted.

It’s also just wrong. Period. Hard stop.

Trump, however, changed tack with today’s tweet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

The other main public face of the US medical response to the coronavirus, Dr Anthony Fauci, has come in for frequent rough treatment at the hands of the White House and sometimes Trump himself.

Fauci’s typically hard-nosed assessments of the disease’s progress regularly counter more rosy versions promoted by the president.

Trump has called Fauci “alarmist,” suggested he is misleading the public, and last week said it was unfair that the doctor’s public approval ratings are so much higher than his own.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie