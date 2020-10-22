#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

Donald Trump will cast his vote on Saturday

Trump will vote in Florida, where his official residence when not in the White House is.

By AFP Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 9:49 PM
18 minutes ago 2,631 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5242159
The US President and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The US President and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.
The US President and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House.
Image: DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump will cast his own ballot for reelection early while in Florida on Saturday, the White House said.

“President Trump plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida,” spokesman Judd Deere said.

Trump’s residence when not in the White House is officially Florida, where he owns two large golf resorts, one of them in the Atlantic beach town of West Palm Beach.

The US election is not until 3 November, but this year has seen unprecedented numbers of Americans voting early either in person or by mail-in ballots.

Most are voting early to avoid likely long lines on Election Day at a time of rising coronavirus cases across the nation.

Trump has for months railed against what he says is the unsafe expansion of mail-in voting, claiming repeatedly that the election will be rigged.

Related Read

29.08.20 State of the race: Here's why the electoral college map may be looking good for Joe Biden right now

Polls show him headed for defeat – trailing by double the margin that he trailed behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. 

Florida is one of the states he almost certainly has to win to accumulate enough electoral college votes to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

The president will be holding two campaign rallies there tomorrow.

© AFP 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie